CALGARY -- Investigators have released the name of a man who was shot to death on Boxing Day and say he was only in the city for a couple of days before he was killed.

Calgary police say, following an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner, the victim has been identified as Farah Hersi Handule, 23, of Ontario.

Detectives say Handule only arrived in Calgary on Dec. 24 before he was shot in a targeted attack on 16 Avenue N.W. Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene, near Home Road, just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 26 for reports of a man's body being found lying in the middle of the road.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

Members of the Calgary Police Service's Homicide Unit say the incident highlights the danger of gun violence in the city and how easily an innocent person could have been hurt or killed.

"This easily could have resulted in a tragic outcome for innocent citizens who were in the area," said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the CPS Homicide Unit in a release. "We are hoping that information from the public will lead us to determining who is responsible for this."

Police are now looking for help from the public to track down Handule's killer.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area from 8 p.m. onwards, specifically people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., around 16 Ave. and Home Rd. N.W., is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org