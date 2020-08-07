CALGARY -- Calgary Police are looking for anyone to speak with who may have information about a bike they say was recently stolen.

Officials say it possesses a particularly sentimental value to its owner, a 12-year-old boy, because it was given to him by his father prior to his death.

Friday morning, CPS released a tweet with the description of the suspect who is female, around 35 years of age, with a stocky build and approximately 5-6 (168 cm) tall.

They added the bike was taken from a bike stand outside the Walmart located at 1212 37 Street S.W.

Following tips from the public, officials say the suspect has been identified, but the bike is still missing.

The bike is an orange Mongoose BMX bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.