Calgary police identify woman found in garbage bin, seek help from public

Calgary police identify woman found in garbage bin, seek help from public

Tara Niptanatiak was found dead in the 700 block of 24th Avenue S.E. at around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 25. (Calgary police) Tara Niptanatiak was found dead in the 700 block of 24th Avenue S.E. at around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 25. (Calgary police)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina