Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday

Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."

"(Tuesday), we continued to follow-up with representatives of the Beltline residential and business communities by holding a meeting to listen to how deeply they have been impacted by the ongoing protests," police said in a statement.

"Their concern for the disruption, safety of residents and employees, and overall impact to the reputation of downtown Calgary is very real and we empathize with them.

"We are asking anyone who intends to protest in the Beltline and 17 Avenue area to instead stay away. We all want our downtown to be a safe and welcoming place and we need your help to make that happen."

Weekly protests have been ongoing in the Beltline for nearly two years in opposition to health mandates imposed by all levels of government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue has escalated in recent weeks, though, with area residents growing increasingly frustrated by the disruptions, especially after nearly all restrictions were lifted by the province, except for masks being required while at a health care setting like a hospital or long-term care centre, and while riding transit.

The protest group has been meeting at Central Memorial Park on Saturdays and speeches are made then a march is done down 17th Avenue S.W. At times the protest has grown to be thousands strong. Vendors also set up, without permits, in the park.

A group of counter-protesters tried to block the route at 17th Avenue and 5A Street S.W. last week, leading to a standoff of sorts for about an hour.

Police eventually used force to push the counter-protesters back and allow the protest group to march. Police Cheif Mark Neufeld addressed the use of force on Monday, saying it was done in an attempt preseve public safety during a "complex" situation."

Both sides then accused police of working with and supporting the other.

"We continue to work with our partners on safety planning, and minimizing disruption, for this weekend and will release more details later this week," the police statement read.