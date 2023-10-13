Calgary police increase patrols, set up mobile command in case of demonstrations gone awry

The Calgary Police Service said as of Friday, it has upped the number of patrols around places of worship and the like.

Police also said they've placed a mobile command vehicle downtown.

It's an effort to be proactive, the CPS said in a release issued Friday evening, "as demonstrations condemning the violence in the Middle East continue to grow across the globe."

The CPS said it understands "violence and large-scale demonstrations happening globally can instill a variety of emotions in Calgarians, leaving some feeling fearful."

There have been no local incidents reported and there is no direct threat to the public, police said.

"We police behaviour, not beliefs. Hate-motivated crimes of any kind have no place in our community and we will not tolerate behaviour contrary to the law that is associated with hate speech or harassment," the CPS release said.

"We encourage anyone who is planning an event or a demonstration to review the information on our website: calgarypolice.ca/protesting."