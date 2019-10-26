Calgary police investigate after bullets strike northeast home
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night on Castleridge Cresecent N.E.
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 12:02PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 26, 2019 2:49PM MDT
CALGARY – Police are hunting for suspects after shots rang out in northeast Calgary late Friday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Castleridge Crescent N.E. for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, they found it had been struck by two bullets. It also appears a silver sedan nearby was also struck, but police could not confirm that detail.
No one was injured as a result and no suspects were found in the area.
Police remain at the scene to try and learn more about what happened.
There are no suspect descriptions at this time.