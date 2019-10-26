CALGARY – Police are hunting for suspects after shots rang out in northeast Calgary late Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Castleridge Crescent N.E. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found it had been struck by two bullets. It also appears a silver sedan nearby was also struck, but police could not confirm that detail.

No one was injured as a result and no suspects were found in the area.

Police remain at the scene to try and learn more about what happened.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.