Calgary police investigate alleged abduction
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 7:52AM MST
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was allegedly forced into a vehicle and abducted on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Safeway in the 8100 block of Beddington Blvd NW at about 6:15 a.m.
It is believed that the woman was forced into a vehicle at another location before she was found.
Officials say the woman is now safe and they are looking for suspects.
More to come…