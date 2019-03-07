CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police investigate attempted abduction
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 7:52AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:09PM MST
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was allegedly forced into a vehicle and abducted on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Safeway in the 8100 block of Beddington Blvd N.W. at about 6:15 a.m.
It is believed that the woman was forced into a vehicle at another location before she was found.
Police do not believe it was a random incident and say they have detained 'people of interest'.
Officials say the woman is now safe and the matter is under investigation.