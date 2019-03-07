Calgary police are investigating after a woman was allegedly forced into a vehicle and abducted on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Safeway in the 8100 block of Beddington Blvd N.W. at about 6:15 a.m.

It is believed that the woman was forced into a vehicle at another location before she was found.

Police do not believe it was a random incident and say they have detained 'people of interest'.

Officials say the woman is now safe and the matter is under investigation.