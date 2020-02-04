CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a rural area north of the city of Airdrie Tuesday and say a search in a local park is connected to the incident.

Investigators were called to the scene earlier in the day and are working with RCMP.

Officials say an earlier search in Elliston Park is related to the incident, but would not elaborate on the details.

The identity of the victim is expected to be confirmed following an autopsy.