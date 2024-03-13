Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission

One man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing in the community of Mission.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Fourth Street S.W. just after 3:30 p.m.

Police have closed a portion of Second Street S.W. while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

https://calgarycrimestoppers.org/

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available…