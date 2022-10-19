Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue on Wednesday.

The victim was located in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue S.W., in the downtown core, at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say it's believed she was assaulted by multiple people.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she remains in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.