Two people are in hospital on Friday after they were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents in the City of Calgary.

The first incident took place at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

The man suffered a head injury as a result and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene but police say no one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews were notified about a second crash at about 6:30 a.m. in the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.

Paramedics that responded to the scene say the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening and believe that sunlight may have contributed to the crash.

Police are also investigating that incident but no arrests have been made so far.