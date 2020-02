CALGARY -- Police have been called to the scene of an incident in northwest Calgary where they say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the scene is in the area of Beddington Boulevard and Bermuda Drive N.W.

Please be advised that the intersection of Beddington Bv. and Bermuda Dr. NW is currently closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Please avoid the area if possible. #yyc #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 7, 2020

There are no details on any injuries at this time.

Traffic has been shut down in the intersection while the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.