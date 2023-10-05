Calgary police investigate possible abduction
Officers were 'called to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. for reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle by an unknown man.'
Police are scouring the city for a vehicle following a possible abduction.
Around 2 p.m., officers were "called to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. for reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle by an unknown man."
The vehicle is described as a grey Infiniti SUV, licence plate CBZ-4409.
Anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available