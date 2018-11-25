Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened at a southwest Calgary nightclub after a man was found with life threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

The Homicide Unit was called to the Paranoia Nightclub, located at 118 5 Avenue S.W., at about 2:55 a.m. for reports that someone had been injured during a disturbance inside.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s in life threatening condition. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are now working to determine the events leading up to the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place on Monday.

There will be no more information released until police have spoken with all the witnesses and have the results of the autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org