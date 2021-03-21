CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help to learn more after a body was found in northeast Calgary.

Calgary police were called to the community of Whitehorn Saturday for reports of a body.

Investigators haven't disclosed much information about the victim, including their gender, age and how they died.

However, they do consider the manner of death suspicious, so have begun an investigation.

More information is expected to be released once an autopsy is completed on Monday.