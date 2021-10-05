Calgary police investigate suspicious death of toddler

CALGARY -

Calgary police say officers are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.

Police were called to the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a toddler in medical distress.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, police said the 18-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers cordoned off a large area and are in the process of questioning two adults.

Police are also speaking with witnesses, collecting CCTV footage and examining evidence, a news release said.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.