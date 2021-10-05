Calgary police investigate suspicious death of toddler
Calgary police say officers are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.
Police were called to the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a toddler in medical distress.
Despite the best efforts of first responders, police said the 18-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers cordoned off a large area and are in the process of questioning two adults.
Police are also speaking with witnesses, collecting CCTV footage and examining evidence, a news release said.
An autopsy is expected to be completed on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | O'Toole vows to learn from election loss after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is pledging to be held accountable and learn from his party's 2021 federal election loss, after his caucus voted to give themselves the power to potentially oust him. Following a key post-election meeting where he faced a divided caucus upset by various elements of the national campaign, O'Toole said he remains confident that he'll be able to maintain support.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
LIVE | Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division
A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety.
Inert grenades responsible for Ambassador Bridge partial shut down, no charges laid
Windsor police say no criminal charges have been laid following an investigation into “possible explosives” that led to the closure of the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. on Monday.
Visitor vaccination requirement coming to B.C. health-care settings, starting with care homes
Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
U.S. prosecutors recommend former Manitoba reservist Patrik Mathews get 25-year sentence
Prosecutors in the United States who argue a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist intended to start a civil war by killing on a large scale are recommending he be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Vaccine requirement announced for B.C.'s public service workers
B.C.'s public service employees will soon be required to be fully vaccinated, the province announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools will be reported again: province
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta MLAs have until Oct. 25 to get vaccinated
Alberta's members of legislative assembly have until Oct. 25 to get vaccinated or else present a negative COVID-19 test every three days, according to UCP House Leader Jason Nixon.
-
School board wants Alberta government to close all schools due to COVID-19 cases
Edmonton Public Schools wants the Alberta government to close all schools in the province because COVID-19 is spreading among students.
Vancouver
-
Visitor vaccination requirement coming to B.C. health-care settings, starting with care homes
Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
-
Next group to get 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.: about 100,000 immunocompromised people
As what B.C.'s top doctor calls "respiratory season" draws near, another group of people in the province will soon be eligible for a "booster" vaccine against COVID-19.
-
'Be patient,' B.C.'s top doctor says as officials work to have mixed-vaccinations recognized internationally
A B.C. health official said consultations have begun between the federal government and public health representatives in other countries in an effort to address issues Canadian travellers may face with their current provincial-level vaccine passports.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the province’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman, 24, killed in crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck Monday evening near Courtenay, B.C.
-
Young B.C. mom advocates for routine colonoscopies after terminal cancer diagnosis
A 40-year-old woman in Saanich, B.C., who recently had to tell her kids she’s dying, is raising awareness about colon cancer in young people from the hospital room she might never leave.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; first day of Vax Pass
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier pressed to investigate 'statistically curious' vaccine medical exemptions in PC caucus
The number of medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine in Premier Doug Ford's caucus is 'statistically curious,' according to his political critics, after two members were given a pass – a rate that far exceeds the rest of the province.
-
Gas prices in Toronto set to soar to record high and here's when that will happen
Gas prices in Toronto are expected to increase to record levels in the next few days.
-
Two Ontario children were attacked by coyotes and their parents say the city isn't doing enough
Two Ontario parents say they are afraid to let their children go outside after they were viciously attacked by coyotes and believe the city isn't doing enough to protect them.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Ottawa escalates legal pressure on LRT contractor
The city of Ottawa has issued a notice of default to Rideau Transit Group after two derailments in six weeks.
-
Third Ottawa school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Eleven schools in Ottawa are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, including the newly closed Mauril-Bélanger elementary school.
-
Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault
The province’s police watchdog has charged an Ottawa police constable with sexual assault.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
-
Police decided not to break up massive party of 500 people at Quebec Airbnb due to safety concerns
Police responded to a rowdy party at an Airbnb in western Quebec on the weekend that was in violation of public health regulations, but the gathering was so big they say they couldn’t break it up.
-
Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash
Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.
Kitchener
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
-
Hidden garden on top of Stone Road Mall growing food for those in need
A garden hidden on top of Guelph's Stone Road Mall is being used to grow produce for those in need.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Vale resumes annual reseeding program, this time near Wahnapitae
Residents of Wahnapitae might have noticed some low-flying aircraft over the last few days. Mining giant Vale has resumed its reseeding of Greater Sudbury and will be dropping grass seed over a targeted area this week.
-
B.C. mining contractor fined $150K for 2019 incident in Sudbury that left worker injured
A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.
-
TD Bank donates $150K to battery electric vehicle training at Cambrian College
TD Bank and Cambrian College announced a new corporate training program Tuesday that it says is "set to send a charge throughout the mining industry."
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs; Here's why
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
-
Woman killed following crash following flight from traffic stop, suspect in custody: Winnipeg police
A woman has died after her car was struck by a driver allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Manitoba went into the triple digits again with 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Regina
-
U of R Rams quarterback goes viral for sideline interview
An interview featuring University of Regina Rams quarterback Sawyer Buettner, fresh off the field in Saturday’s game with blood dripping from his face, has gone viral.
-
Here's what residents should know as Sask. heads into 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Saskatchewan residents are heading into their second pandemic Thanksgiving and the government has offered some recommendations for weekend gatherings.
-
10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 242 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
-
'They both flipped out': Witness says Saskatoon restaurant worker was assaulted after requesting proof of vaccination
An incident that was sparked when staff at a Saskatoon restaurant asked two customers for proof of vaccination escalated to the point of violence, according to a witness.
-
10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 242 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.