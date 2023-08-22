Calgary police investigate suspicious disappearance of Falconridge senior

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Abdul Mufti, 71, was last seen near his home in the 200 block of Falworth Way N.E. in the community of Falconridge on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Police say a search of Mufti's home is what led investigators to believe his disappearance is suspicious.

Investigators have determined the missing man's credit cards have been used in and around Calgary, but not by him.

"Because of these circumstances and this behaviour being out of character for Abdul, police and family are concerned for his well-being," police said in a Tuesday news release.

Mufti is described as 177.8 centimetres tall (5'10"), approximately 88.45 kilograms (195 pounds) with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Mufti's whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.