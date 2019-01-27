CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police investigate suspicious package left near Canada Post facility
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious package that was found near the Canada Post facility on Sunday.
Police blocked off a large area outside the Canada Post sorting facility in northeast Calgary after a questionable package was found there on Sunday.
Officers were called to the facility on McKnight Boulevard at just after 12:00 p.m.
The immediate area was also evacuated to ensure the safety of the public.
Police say there is no threat at this time, but have not determined what the package is at this point.