CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking information about three separate sexual assaults that all took place Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

The assaults took place in the southwest and northwest parts of the city. Police say it's unclear if any of the assaults are related to the same offender, but added that there are similarities.

Tuesday, a woman was jogging southbound near Coach Hill Road approaching Bow Trail S.W, when she jogged past an unknown man walking in the other direction.

The man yelled at her, and allegedly charged at her and sexually touched her, before the woman screamed. She was able to run away and called police.

The man fled and was last seen running southbound towards Bow Trail.

The man is described as white, around 5-5 (165 centimetres), between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and a day's growth of beard. He wore a dark toque, dark t-shirt with a red and black plaid shirt tied around his waist and baggy jeans.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a woman walking in the 900 block of Northmount Drive N.W. was approached from behind and sexually touched by an unknown man, who fled in a late-model white SUV - possibly a Honda CRV.

The man was described as white, around 40 years old, about 5-5 (165 centimetres) with a medium build,wearing black shorts.

Just before 6 p.m., a woman walking around Costello Blvd. and 14 Ave S.W. was grabbed from behind and touched in a sexual manner by an unknown male. The woman tried to chase after the man, but he ran away.

He's described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

Earlier Wednesday, police released a composite sketch of a suspect in a Sept. 15 sexual assault. They say he's not connected to Tuesday's incidents.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed one of these incidents is asked to contact poice at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.