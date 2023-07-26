Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release photo, new details

Calgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was found dead in the 3800 block of 34 Street N.E. just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police believe she was walking north when she was hit by a dark-coloured 2008 to 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Instead of remaining at the scene, it's believed the driver travelled northbound toward 39 Street N.E. and originally turned east, before turning around and travelling west.

Investigators are still looking for the vehicle, which they say will have noticeable front-end damage.

Investigators are also looking identity the driver, described as approximately 5'9" tall and 190 pounds with a medium build and dark hair.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.