Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release photo, new details

Calgary police are looking identity a man described as approximately 5'9" tall and 190 pounds with a medium build and dark hair. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police are looking identity a man described as approximately 5'9" tall and 190 pounds with a medium build and dark hair. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina