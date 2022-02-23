Calgary police investigating suspicious death in downtown apartment building

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown apartment building.

Officers were called to Rocky Mountain Court, in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.E., for a disturbance complaint at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead at the scene.

There is no word on whether or not police have anyone in custody or if they are searching for suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the death is urged to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers.