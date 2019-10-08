CALGARY – The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the southeast community of McKenzie Lake.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Mt Aberdeen Manor S.E just before midnight following reports of a man in medical distress laying in the street. EMS members responded a short time later but the man died on scene. The nature of the man's death has not been disclosed.

It’s not known at this time if police are looking for any suspects as investigators are speaking to witnesses and collecting CCTV footage from the area.

CTV News spoke with some neighbours on the street who heard loud sirens late Monday night.

James Ancheta lives just up the street and found the incident to be unnerving.

"Yeah, it’s a little bit scary," said Ancheta. "I am shaking because there’s a dead body in the street so it’s a little bit of danger here."

Sue Gazso lives right across the street from where the victim’s body was found and was also alarmed to wake up to a crime scene outside her front door.

"I just heard about it this morning when someone sent me a text and that there were two police trucks right outside,” said Gazso. "I have cameras up and we’re going to go through the footage with police to see if we can get anything."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the CPS homicide unit tip line at (403) 428-8877, the police non-emergency number at (403) 266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.