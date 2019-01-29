Calgary police were called to the city’s northeast on Monday evening after a man barricaded himself inside a home in the Marlborough Park area.

Police say they responded to a call that a man was threatening someone else with a gun at about 11:00 p.m.

Officers have the area contained and are working to resolve the situation.

Police have closed off some streets near the home and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

More to come…