Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released

Calgary Police Service officials say the actions of a high-risk offender will be monitored after he was released in the city upon completion of his prison sentence.

Police issued a warning Wednesday following the release of 23-year-old Paul Barrett stating "it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release."

Barrett was convicted of two counts of break-and-enter with intent and both of the southeast Calgary break-ins, which took place on Sept. 8, 2019, were believed to have been sexually motived and random.

During one of the break-and-enters, a woman in Forest Heights awoke to find Barrett standing in her bedroom. In the other break-in that took place several hours later, a woman in Forest Lawn discovered Barrett had been waiting in her washroom as she showered.

Barrett remains under a three-year probation order.

Police describe Barrett as:

A Black man;

Approximately 185 centimetres (6'1") tall;

Weighing 76 kilograms (160 lbs);

Having black hair; and,

Having brown eyes.

Police officials say the issuing of the warning was done to allow members of the public to take "suitable precautionary measures" to protect themselves, and the service does not condone vigilante action.