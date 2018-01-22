The Calgary Police Homicide Unit has issued warrants for second-degree murder in the death of 26 year-old Darby Shade Soop.

Police say 25 year-old Christian Whitebear and 19 year-old Matthew Crane-Watchmaker were previously identified as persons of interest in this case.

Soop’s body was found Tuesday, January 16 near an entrance at Westbrook Mall.

Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of 37 Street Southwest around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a disturbance at a home in the area.

Police believe an altercation that began in the home spilled out into the street and say bear spray was deployed during the incident.

Soop was not known to party and was a disciplined MMA fighter who was well-liked.

Whitebear is described as:

About 180 cm or 5’11” tall

86 Kg or 190 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Crane-Watchmaker is described as:

About 178 cm or 5’10” tall

64 Kg or 140 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Has a tattoo on the side of his neck

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org