Calgary police issue warrants in Darby Shade Soop homicide investigation
Police issue warrants for Christian Whitebear and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service)
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 8:48PM MST
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit has issued warrants for second-degree murder in the death of 26 year-old Darby Shade Soop.
Police say 25 year-old Christian Whitebear and 19 year-old Matthew Crane-Watchmaker were previously identified as persons of interest in this case.
Soop’s body was found Tuesday, January 16 near an entrance at Westbrook Mall.
Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of 37 Street Southwest around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a disturbance at a home in the area.
Police believe an altercation that began in the home spilled out into the street and say bear spray was deployed during the incident.
Soop was not known to party and was a disciplined MMA fighter who was well-liked.
Whitebear is described as:
- About 180 cm or 5’11” tall
- 86 Kg or 190 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Crane-Watchmaker is described as:
- About 178 cm or 5’10” tall
- 64 Kg or 140 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Has a tattoo on the side of his neck
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
TALK: 1-800-222-8477