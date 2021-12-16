Calgary police locate missing man who recently suffered brain injury

The Calgary Police Service confirms a man who had been reported missing after recently receiving treatment for a brain injury has been found.

Police say Alonzo First Rider, who had recently undergone treatment for a brain injury and had staples in his head, was located Thusday night and is safe.

The 32-year-old had been reported missing Wednesday. Police released a Tuesday evening surveillance image of him at a location downtown, his last known wherabouts at the time.