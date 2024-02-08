CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police locate missing senior

    Calgary Police Service
    Share

    Calgary police say a man who went missing from a Lower Mount Royal care facility has been safely located.

    The 71-year-old went missing on Wednesday, prompting police to issue a public plea for help on Thursday morning. 

    The senior was located shortly after police sent out the release. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News