Calgary police locate Suzuki Aerio that struck child on bike on Bowness Road

Investigators have located the suspect car in an August hit-and-run in a northwest neighbourhood that sent a child to hospital.

Three children were riding their bicycles eastbound on Bowness Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 when one them was hit by a red Suzuki Aerio that was turning from the road onto 72nd Street N.W.

Calgary Police Service officials say the driver of the Aerio fled northbound after the collision.

The child was transported to hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

Surveillance footage gathered from near the scene provided investigators with images of the suspect vehicle.

On Monday, police confirmed the Aerio had been located and the investigation into the hit-and-run continues. No charges have been laid at this time.