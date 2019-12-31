CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of liquor thieves responsible for a series of crimes where high-value scotches and whiskeys was taken from Liquor Depots.

The couple targeted at least six Liquor Depot stores in the city throughout the month of December, police say.

Each time, the couple entered the store and took expensive bottles without paying.

Police describe the woman as Caucasian with long dark hair and glasses, while the man is a Caucasion with blond hair. Both are believed to be in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.