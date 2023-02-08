Calgary police look to reunite stolen dishes with rightful owners

Dishes recovered during a search by Calgary Police Service members in connection with a break-and-enter investigation. (CPS) Dishes recovered during a search by Calgary Police Service members in connection with a break-and-enter investigation. (CPS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Turkiye, Syria quake death toll surpasses 11,000

With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing

Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina