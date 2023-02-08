Calgary police look to reunite stolen dishes with rightful owners

The Calgary Police Service seized tableware during a recent break-and-enter investigation but has yet to determine who the dishes belong to.

According to police, a "china dish set" was located during the recent execution of a search warrant in connection to a break-and-enter.

Investigators have not identified the rightful owners and have released photos of the dishes in the hope of returning the stolen items.

Anyone who believes the stolen dishes are asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. The owners will be asked to provide detailed descriptions of the dishes, the make of the dishes and how they had been stored.