Calgary police looking for man believed to be armed and dangerous

Calgary police issued a warning Friday about a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Jamal Joseph Omar-Carr is charged with failing to comply with a release order and violating his probation. He's 34 years old, 177 cm (5'10") tall and has a medium build. He also has a large, distinctive tattoo on his left arm.

Investigators said anyone who sees Omar-Carr should not approach him. Call police immediately at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.