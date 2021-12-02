Calgary police looking for tips in historical missing persons case

Calgary police and Crime Stoppers have joined together to investigate a historical missing persons case from 30 years ago.

Moui "Ni" Nguyen was last seen by her family in January of 1990.

Nguyen, a Vietnamese refugee, arrived in Calgary from Thailand in the mid '80s.

Police said she was 29-years-old working at a clothing store called La Quinta Fashions at 855 Second Street S.W. when she was reported missing.

"It was reported at the time that Nguyen had ended a relationship with an intimate partner shortly before her disappearance," police said in a news release.

"The investigation has been ongoing, and members of the Calgary Police Service missing persons team would like to identify and speak with people who have information about Nguyen and her whereabouts after January 1990."

Anyone with information on Nguyen’s disappearance is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.