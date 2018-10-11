Two people are facing charges after police seized about $8 million worth of drugs from a vehicle during a traffic stop last week.

Police stopped a Dodge Caravan on October 4 and found about 66 kilograms of cocaine, 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and $41,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

Officials say the seizure was the result of a three month investigation and two people are now facing charges.

Navjot Singh 23, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Gurjeet Ghotra, 20, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say the drugs are worth about $8 million on the street and that it is the largest drug seizure in the Calgary Police Service’s history.

Derek Jugnauth, Singh’s lawyer, says the men appeared in court on Wednesday and were granted bail after both posted $10,000 cash and a $25,000 surety.

They also had to surrender their passports, agree to a nightly curfew and have been prohibited from having weapons in their possession.

They are scheduled to appear in court on November 2.

Police say additional charges are pending and they are holding a news conference at noon to provide an update in the case.

