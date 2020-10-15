CALGARY -- Police say charges have been laid against a member of the Calgary Police Service in connection with an off-duty incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 8.

Officials say RCMP arrested the CPS member on Oct. 9 and charged him with assault and mischief to property in connection with an incident that took place in a community near Calgary.

The officer is not being identified because it is a domestic incident, but the CPS says he is a 13-year member.

The nature of the offences, as well as where they took place, are also being withheld to protect the identity and privacy of the victim.

He is now on administrative leave until his conduct can be reviewed.