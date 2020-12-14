CALGARY -- A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault after a confrontation between the owners of two animals at an Okotoks, Alta. dog park.

Police say two dogs got into an altercation and as the owners tried to separate them, it is alleged the officer pushed the other owner.

The CPS member was off duty at the time.

"After considerable analysis and given the circumstances around this member and the situation, the officer’s name is not being publicly released," police said.

"The officer, a 12-year member of the CPS, is not on active duty and has been on an unrelated leave since October 2020. The officer reported the situation to CPS as required by policy."

Because the officer was off duty at the time, police said any internal discipline will be dependent on the outcome of the case.