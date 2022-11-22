Calgary police officer charged with assault in on-duty incident

A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault in connection to an on-duty incident last year that saw force used on a woman while she was handcuffed.

The incident unfolded at a home in the community of Temple on June 17, 2021.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says officers took a woman into custody, putting her in handcuffs, but a "struggle" occurred before she could be placed into a cruiser and "force was utilized."

"The woman sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital for further evaluation and treatment," said a Tuesday news release.

Officers are permitted to use reasonable and necessary force in the execution of their duties, but they can be charged if there are grounds to believe the force was excessive or not required at all.

CPS didn't disclose why they were called to the woman's house or why she had been placed in handcuffs.

On Tuesday, CPS revealed Const. Jameson Kooistra, 31, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say Kooistra, who has worked for the service for three years, has been assigned to administrative duties and his status "will be reviewed as appropriate."

"Decisions about an officer's status during the court and disciplinary process are based on factors like risk to the public, procedural fairness and options available for modified duties," CPS explained in a news release.

"When criminal charges are laid, the court process for those charges must conclude before any internal discipline or dismissal can be considered."

VICTIM HAS SINCE DIED, DEATH WAS NON-CRIMINAL

Police say the victim died in September, but her death was not criminal in nature and not the result of the physical injuries sustained during her interaction with Kooistra.

Her name has not been released by police.