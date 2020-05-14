CALGARY -- A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with three counts of perjury related to a family court matter involving a former domestic partner.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called to investigate an incident where it was believed that Const. Joseph Barton provided false information to the court on three separate occasions.

Following an extensive investigation and an opinion from the Crown, ASIRT has determined there are reasonable grounds to believe offences were committed.

Barton was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of perjury. It's alleged that he affirmed two false affidavits and provided testimony in court that he knew was false.

He has since been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on July 24.

Since the matters are before the courts, ASIRT will not provide any further information about the incidents.