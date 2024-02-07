Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault

A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

It's alleged the offence happened while the officer was off duty.

Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), was asked to investigate the allegations on Oct. 13, 2020.

ASIRT says it found "reasonable grounds to believe an offence had occurred."

The investigation was then forwarded to the Crown to determine whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.

The Crown determined it did, and ASIRT determined Const. Brandon Kan should be charged.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released," ASIRT said in a news release.