Calgary police officer charged with uttering threats in off-duty incident

A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with uttering threats after an off-duty incident earlier this week.

Police say the officer was arrested by RCMP on Tuesday following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.

CPS says the officer, whose name won't be released to "protect the privacy of those involved," has been with the service for nine years and is on leave.

"Information about this incident and charges are being released in the interests of public transparency," read a Wednesday news release from CPS.

"The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public, and they will be offered the appropriate supports from the service during the court process."

The incident is being investigated by RCMP.