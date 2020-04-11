CALGARY -- Officials with the CPS say a police officer has been diagnosed with a case of COVID-19.

The member, who works in a specialty area, has not had any contact with the public for a number of weeks, officials say.

Officials say they were prepared for this eventuality and know officers "are not immune to the same risks" as regular citizens.

"All of us in emergency services are regular people who have to balance our health, our families and our personal lives with the demands placed on us by our careers," said Chief Constable Mark Neufeld in a release. "We know some of us are going to get sick or are going to need some time away to support our families. The Service has plans in place to make sure we can look after our people while maintaining core services."

The infected officer and their partner are now in isolation while the rest of their team was already working from home.

The CPS says many employees are already working at home to control the spread of COVID-19.

Officials are releasing this information as a matter of public interest.

"The entire Calgary Police Service is grateful to everyone who is working every day to maintain essential services during this time. From healthcare workers to grocery store staff, there are many people who, like our officers, continue interacting with others so everyone can get what they need,| officials said in a release.

"We wish our member a speedy recovery."