Calgary police officer faces more charges connected to domestic incidents in Airdrie
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 2:54PM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 5:06PM MST
A police officer who was previously arrested and charged in connection with a domestic incident is now facing more charges for another similar situation that involved a police sidearm that was stolen from Calgary.
On May 28, 2018 an 11-year-member of the CPS, who was off-duty at the time, was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in Airdrie.
Following the incident, the officer went to a District Office and allegedly stole a firearm from a secure locker inside the building.
Police were notified about the incident by a friend of the officer who called in, concerned about his welfare.
A subsequent investigation resulted in 10 charges against the officer including:
- break and enter
- theft (in relation to the firearm)
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- breach of recognizance
The same officer, who cannot be named due to the nature of the incidents, was also arrested and charged by RCMP for a domestic incident on August 3.
Officials say the member was off on an unrelated leave when the pair of incidents took place. He remains on a leave of absence.