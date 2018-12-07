A police officer who was previously arrested and charged in connection with a domestic incident is now facing more charges for another similar situation that involved a police sidearm that was stolen from Calgary.

On May 28, 2018 an 11-year-member of the CPS, who was off-duty at the time, was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in Airdrie.

Following the incident, the officer went to a District Office and allegedly stole a firearm from a secure locker inside the building.

Police were notified about the incident by a friend of the officer who called in, concerned about his welfare.

A subsequent investigation resulted in 10 charges against the officer including:

break and enter

theft (in relation to the firearm)

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

breach of recognizance

The same officer, who cannot be named due to the nature of the incidents, was also arrested and charged by RCMP for a domestic incident on August 3.

Officials say the member was off on an unrelated leave when the pair of incidents took place. He remains on a leave of absence.