A police officer fired a shot during a confrontation with a suspect in the city’s northeast on Monday evening and one person has been taken into custody.

A stolen pickup truck was spotted by police in the area of 64 Avenue and 68 Street N.E. at about 11:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a confrontation ensued that resulted in the truck crashing into a police cruiser and then into a home on Martindale Cove.

Police say an officer discharged his weapon during the incident but that no one was injured.

The suspect took off in the truck and hit another vehicle near Barlow Trail and 25 Avenue N.E.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 200 block of 32 Avenue N.W. after the driver lost control and crashed into another house.

A canine unit was used to take down the suspect and he was taken into custody from the scene.

The suspect was transported to hospital for injuries sustained during the incident but police say he was not shot.

People who live nearby say they were woken up by sirens and a loud bang.

“I think everybody in the surrounding area heard the impact, it was a pretty loud bang and I thought they either hit the pole out here or he hit the house and so it hit the house,” said Pamela Heath.

“Woken up by a very loud bang and a lot of police cars very quickly and didn’t really realize what was going on until we opened up the front door and saw what had happened,” said Kelle Hamilton.

“Went to the front door and saw a pickup truck right at our front door and it was scary,” said Grant Hamilton. “If it hadn’t been for that tree, I think we would have had a pickup truck in our bedroom. It was a huge, huge bang.”

No one else was injured in the incident and the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave.

ASIRT is investigating the discharge of the police firearm and Calgary police are investigating the conduct of the driver involved.