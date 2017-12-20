A judge has determined Constable Brant Derrick’s actions during the 2008 arrest of a known-member of the Hell’s Angels were reasonable given the circumstances.

On Wednesday, the judge found Derrick not guilty of assault in connection with the arrest of Jason Arkinstall during a traffic stop in August 2008.

A member of the public had recorded the arrest and Cst. Derrick had admitted to striking Arkinstall in the back of the head after the suspect allegedly resisted arrest. In addition to the strikes, the video showed Arkinstall being shoved into a police van.

Derrick claimed Arkinstall, who was arrested in connection with a breach of conditions that had occurred in British Columbia, had threatened to kill him during the incident.

Les Kaminski, who currently serves as the president of the Calgary Police Association, had also been charged with assault for his role in Arkinstall’s arrest but that charge was dropped. Kaminski is scheduled to appear in court in February to face a perjury charge in connection with the investigation into the arrest.