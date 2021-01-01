CALGARY -- A Calgary police officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

“While working to keep our streets safe, a Calgary Police Service officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop,” police said in a press release.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, police said an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Falconridge Blvd. and Falconridge Drive N.E.

“During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, striking the officer in the process,” said police.

Nearby officers and paramedics who arrived on scene tried to save the officer, but he was pronounced deceased in hospital near midnight.

The search for the driver and the vehicle continues.

Police said roads in the area are expected to be closed for some time.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is unmeasurable,” said police.

Police said a press conference will be held later in the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day