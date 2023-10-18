Calgary police officer shot, citizens asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza

A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon, CTV News has learned.

Calgary police are asking members of the public to stay away from Falconridge Plaza amid an "ongoing police incident," and though police haven't released details on why, a source tells CTV News it is due to an officer-involved shooting.

The incident saw the officer suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the source.

Two other people were involved, including one who was shot and is in hospital with critical injuries; the other suffered minor injuries.

The plaza, located at 5075 Falconridge Blvd. N.E., is home to businesses including a jeweller and several restaurants.

Last month, it was the site of a violent clash of two groups of Eritrean community members that saw many people injured.

