CALGARY -- A police watchdog says a Calgary police officer who opened fire on the occupants of a stolen vehicle during an incident nearly three years ago will not be criminally charged.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to investigate the circumstances of an incident where a member of the Calgary Police Service fired three shots at a suspect during a takedown of a stolen truck on July 27, 2018.

Police first responded to the incident at 4 p.m., when the vehicle was spotted heading leaving an alleyway in the 200 block of 20th Avenue N.W.

Once the vehicle was determined to have been stolen, the officer requested the assistance of the HAWCS helicopter. The patrol unit activated its lights and attempted to pull the driver over as soon as HAWCS arrived to offer support.

ASIRT says in its report that the driver failed to comply with the command and attempted to evade police by driving into oncoming traffic on Macleod Trail.

"Macleod Trail is a major roadway in Calgary and generally has significant vehicular travel. This incident occurred during what would be considered a time of especially high traffic volume."

Instead of engaging in a ground pursuit, the patrol officer slowed down and switched off the signal lights. HAWCS then took over surveillance of the stolen truck, tracking it over a significant distance.

"(The driver) continued to operate the vehicle dangerously, travelling at a high rate of speed, veering into oncoming traffic, driving on sidewalks and over medians, and failing to stop at stop signs or red lights," ASIRT wrote.

"While driving in this manner, the stolen truck was involved in two non-injury collisions and numerous near-collisions with civilian vehicles."

About an hour after first engaging with the suspect vehicle, the CPS tactical unit truck was dispatched. By this time, the stolen truck was driving across the sidewalk and grass boulevard on the west side of Macleod Trail.

The tactical truck was driving toward the suspect vehicle, but ASIRT says they were not on a collision course.

"Had both vehicles continued these northbound and southbound paths, the vehicles would simply have passed each other. In other words, the stolen vehicle was not being driven at the police vehicle."

At that point, ASIRT says the police vehicle turned sharply toward the suspect vehicle and rammed it on the passenger side. During the same moment, a police officer inside the tactical unit fired several shots at the stolen vehicle.

No other vehicles lay between the tactical truck and the suspect vehicle, ASIRT says, and the bullets did not result in any injuries to the driver or passenger of the stolen vehicle.

"One of the shots struck the upper middle part of the stolen truck’s windshield near the rearview mirror, a second struck the windshield on the bottom driver’s side, while the third struck the front passenger-side fender."

Following the collision with the police vehicle, the stolen truck rolled for approximately 75 metres before a number of other patrol vehicles boxed it in. By that time, the truck's airbags had been deployed and the engine had been shut off.

ASIRT, while consulting with Crown prosecutors, found that while the conduct of the officer involved was "potentially problematic" from a regulatory standpoint, there was no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer could face charges.

But the agency says that while charges are not being laid in the incident, it doesn't mean that the officer's actions were appropriate.

"While the driving pattern exhibited by the driver of the stolen truck was undoubtedly both dangerous and criminal, the act of firing shots through the windshield of a moving vehicle intending to hit another moving vehicle itself carries significant danger," ASIRT wrote.

"The application of potentially lethal force needs to be governed by principles of restraint and necessity."