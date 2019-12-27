CALGARY -- Calgary police officers went above and beyond the call of duty over the holiday season to ensure a pair of families had a Merry Christmas.

And two separate notes of gratitude posted to social media say they were successful.

The first was from a couple who took their six kids and mother-in-law for breakfast at the Blackfoot Diner on Christmas Day.

"We are a big group whenever we go out, and it’s always pricey taking out so many people for a meal," read the note. "But it was Christmas so we wanted to make it special. Everyone ordered what they wanted and the bill kept growing."

A group of officers sitting nearby took notice and decided to brighten their day.

"At the end the kids were eager to get home so we could continue our Christmas fun," read the note. "We asked our waitress for our bill. She quietly said, 'your bill has been taken care of.' We sat in disbelief, processing what we heard. ‘Someone wanted to pay for you’ we were told.

"My husband asked who it was. ‘That table of police officers over there.'"

And the gesture was appreciated.

"Our family now has a whole new love and respect for the good people working hard to keep our city safe," read the note. "So to those good officers, we thank you and respect you. Thank you for spreading Christmas cheer while away from your own families, and giving our family a Christmas to remember."

The second act of kindness was a more sombre one.

It involved officers from District 4, who had the heartbreaking task in October of notifying a young mother and her four children that their husband and father had been killed in a workplace accident.

"He provided the sole income and was the patriarch of the family," read the note.

"During their visit, CPS members learned that the children had very few toys to play with. A plan was formulated to try and salvage a Merry Christmas for this family during a very challenging time."

After putting together a package of gifts, the officers surprised the family on Christmas morning.

"We could never fill the void left by this awful tragedy, but we were able to give this family something to smile about on Christmas day," read the note.