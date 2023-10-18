Calgary police pinpoint cause of Monday's multi-vehicle crash that injured cyclist

Calgary police have released information on what is believed to have caused a multi-vehicle crash on Monday that sent a 63-year-old cyclist to hospital.

The crash happened in the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Parkland Boulevard S.E. at 6:30 a.m. and involved a Ford Focus, a Toyota Landcruiser and a Subaru Crosstrek.

Police say the Ford was westbound on Canyon Meadows Drivewhen the driver turned left onto Parkland Boulevard into the path of the eastbound Toyota which had failed to stop at a red light.

The two vehicles collided, and police say the Toyota was deflected and struck the cyclist and the Subaru, who were both travelling north on Parkland Boulevard.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and the driver of the Subaru, a 43-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 29-year-old woman, and the driver of the Toyota, a 26-year-old man, were not injured.

Police say while speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision, they believe the Ford "turning into the path of the Toyota" and the Toyota "failing to stop at a red light" were factors.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or information about the crash is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.