Requests for information checks have increased steadily over the last decade and police say user fees for some services are being increased to ensure they can continue to meet the expectations of the public.

Starting April 1, employment police information checks will be increased from $30 to $55.

Record suspension checks will also go up from $50 to $70 and occurrence summary reports will increase from $30 to $45. Collision reconstruction reports will also be boosted from $1575 to $2360.

Police say requests for information checks increased almost eight per cent from 2015 to 2017 and that user fees have not been raised for over 10 years.

Officials say the higher fees will bump up revenue so police can maintain efficient service without asking the city for a budget increase.

The new user fees for employment police information checks will also allow the service to increase the number of people processing the requests so it can maintain the current 10-day turnaround.

Fees for volunteer police information checks will stay the same at $15.

Officials say the new fees are in line with other national policing agencies.